Network Engineer (Site based) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Level 2 site-based Network Engineer skilled in integrating and problem-solving in Windows Server, Microsoft 365, Cisco Internetworking, VPNs, and firewalls.
Minimum Requirements:
- CCNA / CCDA / CCNP (CISCO Certified)
- MCITP / MCP Certified
- Firewall management and implementation (Fortinet NSE 3 Network Security Associate, advantageous)
- Minimum of 3 years of CISCO network experience
Responsibilities:
- Maintain and control computer networks and related computing environments together with structures software, programs software, hardware, and configurations.
- Troubleshoot, diagnose, and resolve software, hardware, and other network and system problems
- Disaster recovery operations and record backups
- Monitor overall network performance
- Configuration of routing and switching equipment
- Wireless infrastructure – Controllers and Access Points
- Firewall configuration and support
- Internal and external stakeholder engagement and collaboration – Onboarding, Cloud to Cloud, Networks, Security, and Disaster Recovery Planning
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- Routing protocols
- Switches
- Network configuration
- Firewalls
- VPN
- Microsoft 365
- Windows Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
About The Employer:
International technology company established in 2009 with offices in Ireland and South Africa renowned for continuous delivery of industry-leading IT Managed Services, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Security solutions
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life Assurance
- Funeral Plan
- Vehicle Allowance
- Fuel Allowance
- Mobile Phone
- Laptop