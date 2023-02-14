Network Engineer (Site based)

Level 2 site-based Network Engineer skilled in integrating and problem-solving in Windows Server, Microsoft 365, Cisco Internetworking, VPNs, and firewalls.

Minimum Requirements:

CCNA / CCDA / CCNP (CISCO Certified)

MCITP / MCP Certified

Firewall management and implementation (Fortinet NSE 3 Network Security Associate, advantageous)

Minimum of 3 years of CISCO network experience

Responsibilities:

Maintain and control computer networks and related computing environments together with structures software, programs software, hardware, and configurations.

Troubleshoot, diagnose, and resolve software, hardware, and other network and system problems

Disaster recovery operations and record backups

Monitor overall network performance

Configuration of routing and switching equipment

Wireless infrastructure – Controllers and Access Points

Firewall configuration and support

Internal and external stakeholder engagement and collaboration – Onboarding, Cloud to Cloud, Networks, Security, and Disaster Recovery Planning

Desired Skills:

Cisco

Routing protocols

Switches

Network configuration

Firewalls

VPN

Microsoft 365

Windows Server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

International technology company established in 2009 with offices in Ireland and South Africa renowned for continuous delivery of industry-leading IT Managed Services, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Security solutions

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Funeral Plan

Vehicle Allowance

Fuel Allowance

Mobile Phone

Laptop

