Onsite Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Onsite Technician

Prerequisite for this position is a matric with mathematics, MCSE and A+ certification. Our client is looking for a technician experienced in the Microsoft Server Architecture Support, Service hardware architecture, networking routing, and LAN/WAN maintenance. Experience in the computer and peripheral repairs sector required.

Desired Skills:

Technician

Support

IT

Learn more/Apply for this position