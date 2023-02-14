R0624_ Full stack Java Developer (Expert)

Role Title : Full stack Java Developer (Expert) (0624)

Contract Term: ASAP – 31 December 2025

Location: Gauteng

ESSENTIAL TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED:

· Angular

· TypeScript

· JavaScript

· Nodejs (expressjs, fastify, tsoa)

· REDIS (no sql)

· ORM / Entity Managers (TypeORM, Sequelize…etc)

· Postgres (SQL, Liquibase)

· CSS 3

· Bootstrap

· HTML 5

· Docker, Docker Compose

· Bitbucket (Git), Jenkins, Nexus, Sonarcube

· OpenAPI / Swagger

· Java (Spring / Kafka / Groovy, Quarkus) beneficial

· Unit Tests | E2E Testing (Jest, Cypress, etc)

· Understanding of integration between different technologies

· Coordination between development and support environments

· Assisting with the business case

· Planning and monitoring

· Eliciting requirements

· Requirement’s organisation

· Translating and simplifying requirements

· Requirements management and communication

· Requirement’s analysis

· Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

· Assist with identification and management of risks

ADVANTAGEOUS TECHNICAL SKILLS:

· Openshift | Azure | AWS (advantageous)

· Prometheus (advantageous)

· Elastic stack (advantageous)

· CI/CD (advantageous)

· JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, X-RAY (advantageous)

· PACT (advantageous)

ESSENTIAL SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED:

Fit-for-business-purpose mind-set i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals.

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Proficient in conducting user research in foreign markets i.e., language barriers may exist.

Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

Above board work ethics –this is of utmost importance.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

Desired Skills:

GIT

Jenkins

Open API

Java

E2E Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position