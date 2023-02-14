Scrum Master at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for a Scrum Master with 5+ years’ experience, diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory, Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency , Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach(example: numerous Burn down techniques, numerous Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc) ,Hands-on experience on leading technology delivery of the solutions, Ability to facilitate the hopper, ensuring effective communication and collaboration across stakeholder groups, Strong project management, including understanding the route of escalation into the bank, Liaise with broader Release Management to provide regular statuses and provide confidence on readiness for integration.

Certified scrum master

SAFE 4 or 5 certifications.

Scaled Agile

Confluence experience

Experience in a Waterfall and Hybrid Project environment

Development/Technical background

Must be flexible when it comes to applying Agile framework

Ability to help coach and guide multiple teams in Agile fundamentals

Jira experience and knowledge of Filters and dashboarding.

Must be able to understand and articulate to people the different phases of maturity in software development.

CI/CD

Competencies – What are the specific competencies required?

– Personable with strong communication skills, able to provide team support and act as an excellent team player

– Good understanding of scrum and agile in principle and practice

– Leadership / management experience

– Technical understanding and familiarity working in a development environment

– Delivery focused and ability to manage stakeholder’s expectations with regards to delivery and timelines

Outputs – What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?

– Self-starter, actively looking to drive progress and governance controls in an incremental fashion from the get go

– Confidence to work with senior stakeholders; vendors and/or 3rd party SMEs who may not be locally based

– Confidence to work with lots of ambiguity and complexity

– Budget conscious with constant ROI focus

Deliverables – What end result needs to be achieved?

We deliver a wide range of Digital products (which includes mobile-, web applications and APIs) as well as a number of replacement solutions for Valpre.

This opportunity will span across Corporate, Investment, Client and Colleague based projects with the ultimate deliverable being to implement new solutions.

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Master

Safe

