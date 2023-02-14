Senior Business Analyst (CH886)

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions and systems is looking for a Senior Business Analyst.

We are currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst to interlace strong requirement analysis with technical knowledge. You will partner with UX/UI, software developers, QA, and business stakeholders to define and deliver new features, analyse detailed requirements, iterate on reviews, testing and details to deliver the perfect experience to our end-users.

You will bring your technical background to the table to build strong solutions with the team.

You are responsible for – Inclusive of, but not limited to:

Elicit the business requirements, analyse the requirements, and translate it into user stories

Communicate requirements clearly to stakeholders and technical team

Support day-to-day needs of the technical team in understanding business requirements

Ensure the solution meets business, functional and non-functional requirements

Research solutions and present recommendations

Keep up to date with the latest trends in the tech industry to maintain competitive advantage

You are a part of

Our people are experts in their field, who have a passion for what they do and constantly seek to exceed the expected standard. Our people pride themselves to deliver best practice.

Qualifications

You will bring your technical background to the table to build strong solutions with the team to succeed in this role:

Experience required:

6 years’+ experience within a Business Analysis environment

Product specific knowledge pertaining to related position and/or legislation

Understanding of agile methodologies and experience within agile events (able to step in and facilitate any of these events)

Knowledge of low-fidelity prototyping techniques in developing specifications preferable

Previous experience in facilitating user groups and user acceptance testing

Previous experience in facilitating JAD sessions

Experience in dealing with Product Owners/stakeholders on all levels

Previous experience in creating basic mock-ups for screen design

You will preferably have a background in systems analysis or development

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree/diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or related

Diploma in Business Analysis or related

Certification in UML preferable

Agile certification preferable

Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous

In return, we offer you

Culture – We pay attention to output rather than time spent, and we offer a flexible working environment.

We pay attention to output rather than time spent, and we offer a flexible working environment. Employer of choice – Our managers believe in putting their people first and are devoted to their growth and development, hence we practice servant leadership (inverted pyramid).

Our managers believe in putting their people first and are devoted to their growth and development, hence we practice servant leadership (inverted pyramid). Passion – Bring a sense of purpose to work and depart with a sense of success.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Business Analysis

Business Requirement Document (BRD)

Joint Application Design (JAD)

Software Development

Systems Analysis

Unified Modelling Language (UML)

Learn more/Apply for this position