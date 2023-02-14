Senior Database Administrator

Feb 14, 2023

Our client in the Insurance business is seeking to employ a Senior Database Administrator with 5 solid years previous experience on MS SQL and PostgeSQL.
Duties & Experience

  • Provide guidance and implementation of the corporate data and the corresponding data feeds
  • Manage PostgreSQL and SQL Server databases
  • Configuring and maintaining database servers and processes
  • Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability, and security
  • Provide recommendations for solutions where applicable
  • Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes
  • Provide on-call rotation support for critical production systems
  • Perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities after hours
  • Perform complex technical, analytical, and professional services involving program/member services, evaluation
  • Integrate old systems data with new systems and ensure the system is running smoothly
  • Test and coordinate, troubleshoot and correct issues as they arise
  • Develop an understanding of data and information needs, identify solutions, and improve the quality of service

  • 3+ years of IT operation with a strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and best practices
  • Microsoft and Linux Server environment experience
  • Experience utilizing various high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) options for MS SQL Server
  • Microsoft SQL Server and PostgreSQL DBA experience.
  • Confluent Kafka streaming (advantageous)

MUST:

  • SSIS / SSAS / SSRS, SQL Server Always On experience, Windows and Linux (RedHat and CentOS), Microsoft Azure and GCP
  • PostgreSQL and SQL Server upgrade and migration experience

EDUCATION:

  • Matric (Grade 12)
  • BSc/BTech in IT, Computer Science degree OR Diploma in IT
  • ITIL Foundation
  • Certifications: MCSA SQL, MCTS, MCITP, and EDB PostgreSQL Associate

Only apply should you meet the above requirements

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • SQL Server
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • Microsft Azure

