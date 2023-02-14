Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Primrose

Our client in the Insurance business is seeking to employ a Senior Database Administrator with 5 solid years previous experience on MS SQL and PostgeSQL.
Duties & Experience
- Provide guidance and implementation of the corporate data and the corresponding data feeds
- Manage PostgreSQL and SQL Server databases
- Configuring and maintaining database servers and processes
- Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability, and security
- Provide recommendations for solutions where applicable
- Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes
- Provide on-call rotation support for critical production systems
- Perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities after hours
- Perform complex technical, analytical, and professional services involving program/member services, evaluation
- Integrate old systems data with new systems and ensure the system is running smoothly
- Test and coordinate, troubleshoot and correct issues as they arise
- Develop an understanding of data and information needs, identify solutions, and improve the quality of service
- 3+ years of IT operation with a strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and best practices
- Microsoft and Linux Server environment experience
- Experience utilizing various high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) options for MS SQL Server
- Microsoft SQL Server and PostgreSQL DBA experience.
- Confluent Kafka streaming (advantageous)
MUST:
- SSIS / SSAS / SSRS, SQL Server Always On experience, Windows and Linux (RedHat and CentOS), Microsoft Azure and GCP
- PostgreSQL and SQL Server upgrade and migration experience
EDUCATION:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- BSc/BTech in IT, Computer Science degree OR Diploma in IT
- ITIL Foundation
- Certifications: MCSA SQL, MCTS, MCITP, and EDB PostgreSQL Associate
Only apply should you meet the above requirements
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- SQL Server
- SSIS
- SSRS
- Microsft Azure