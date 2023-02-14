Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Primrose

Our client in the Insurance business is seeking to employ a Senior Database Administrator with 5 solid years previous experience on MS SQL and PostgeSQL.

Duties & Experience



Provide guidance and implementation of the corporate data and the corresponding data feeds

Manage PostgreSQL and SQL Server databases

Configuring and maintaining database servers and processes

Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability, and security

Provide recommendations for solutions where applicable

Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes

Provide on-call rotation support for critical production systems

Perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities after hours

Perform complex technical, analytical, and professional services involving program/member services, evaluation

Integrate old systems data with new systems and ensure the system is running smoothly

Test and coordinate, troubleshoot and correct issues as they arise

Develop an understanding of data and information needs, identify solutions, and improve the quality of service

3+ years of IT operation with a strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and best practices

Microsoft and Linux Server environment experience

Experience utilizing various high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) options for MS SQL Server

Microsoft SQL Server and PostgreSQL DBA experience.

Confluent Kafka streaming (advantageous)

MUST:

SSIS / SSAS / SSRS, SQL Server Always On experience, Windows and Linux (RedHat and CentOS), Microsoft Azure and GCP

PostgreSQL and SQL Server upgrade and migration experience

EDUCATION:



Matric (Grade 12)

BSc/BTech in IT, Computer Science degree OR Diploma in IT

ITIL Foundation

Certifications: MCSA SQL, MCTS, MCITP, and EDB PostgreSQL Associate

Desired Skills:

Agile

SQL Server

SSIS

SSRS

Microsft Azure

