Senior Java Full Stack Developer – Midrand/ Home/ Hybrid – R780 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Senior Java Full Stack Developer – Midrand/ Home/ Hybrid – R780 PH

A Java Full Stack Developer is required to join a team of awesome developers creating next generation software systems in a leading manufacturing business with innovative brilliance.

The role requires close coordination with developers and technical experts and operation. Technical updates and version changes in the EAI and Kafka environment. Following up on incident tickets to make long term improvement.

Technical Environment:

Java Developer

JAVA

Apache Kafka

Enterprise application integration (EAI)

IBM MQ

Third Level Support

Incident Management (IM)

Change Management (CM)

Problem Management (PM)

IT Operations Process Controls

Qualification and Experience:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

Minimum of 8 years IT working experience

Minimum 0f 6 years in a JAVA environment

Reference Number for this position is GZ56629 which is a Contract position based in Midrand/Rosslyn/Home offering a contract rate of between R660 and R780 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

