Software Developer

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Software Developer who will be responsible for realising the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring to other Software Developers.

Candidate should have the following knowledge:

Platforms: Linux, Z/Linux, AIX, AWS, Docker and Kubernetes, Windows

Languages: C++, Java2.0, J2EE, SWING, J2SE SQL, Apache-Camel, Microservices, Spring, Spring Boot, Spring RESTful web services, Hibernate, Elastic search, Kafka Scripting

Languages: DOJO, JavaScript, Angular JS, HTML5, CSS, React JS, Databases: MySQL, MongoDB, Oracle, IBM DB2 Application & Web Servers: Tomcat and Web Sphere MQ

Products: IBM FileNet P8, ICN navigator, IBM Content Manager OnDemand, HP extremely IBM BPM, IBM Enterprise Records, IBM Deployment Manager, ICC (IBM content collector).

Desired Skills:

Linux

MySQL

IBM FileNet

ICC

