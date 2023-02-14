Software Developer

PURPOSE AND ROLE IN THE BUSINESS:

The purpose of this role is to implement, support and enhance mine technical systems. This include, but not limited to systems integration, report writing, system development and database development and maintenance. The successful candidate will be responsible for Data Management and System Integration Management of various technical systems.

KEY RESULT AREAS:

The successful candidate will be required to:

Promote safety through participating in Safety, Health & Environmental reviews, recommending appropriate actions where necessary, keeping abreast of Safety, Health & Environment industry best practices and ensuring communication to stakeholders, peer groups and reporting staff.

Continuous monitoring, archiving and clean-up of databases for the various Mine Technical Systems.

Develop and maintain reports for the various systems for analysis and decision making by the different sections in the mine and for the different projects when required.

Supporting Control Room team with regards to systems functioning optimally 24 hours per day, 365 days a year.

Integrate different systems

Uploading of budgets/forecast/targets to Production Calendar as and when it is required.

Assist with Daily Management Production Reporting and coming up with ways to automate any manual reporting systems. And phasing out MS Excel – based manual reports.

Monitoring of Mine Technical Systems to ensure that it is up and running and performing optimally.

Developing and maintaining technical documentation of Mine Technical Systems creating governance for sustainability purposes.

Continuously analyse relevant Mine Technical Systems to recommend improvements/changes to maximize outputs.

Comply with the Risk Management Plan according to organizational requirements.

Reduced frequency of incident statistics.

Ensure data integrity.

Enable decision making to optimal usage of resources.

Enabling Control Room to perform their duties.

Information required in reporting.

Daily requirement from the section by mine-wide management and real-time reporting requirements.

High availability of the Mine Technical Systems.

Knowledge sharing.

Optimized usage of systems.

Subordinating the sectional and departmental Risk Logs.

Advanced knowledge of System integration.

Advance knowledge of the functionalities of existing technologies [Email Address Removed] depth knowledge of the Mining (Open pit) and Ore Processing processes amongst others on the mine, Underground processes will be advantageous.

Advanced knowledge of Database administration and reporting capabilities.

General knowledge of Information Management and Information Security processes and procedures and how it is applied to current and future technologies.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: (Education & Experience)

Grade 12 certificate or relevant NQF level 4 qualifications.

Relevant National Diploma in Information Technology (System Development) and/or Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (Or Equivalent) qualifications with PowerBI modules

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in systems development.

Of which 3 years must be solid work experience in:

PowerBI and / or

WebMethods

Advanced knowledge of System development;

C#

SQL

PowerBI

SSRS

SSIS

Analysis Services

Web Development

WebMethods 9.1 or higher

WebMethods MQ adaper experienceWebMethods DB2 adapter experience

Mining automation system experience would be advantageous.

Azure tool set experience would be advantageous

Valid EB/Code 8 Drivers License.

Successfully obtain a Red Ticket (Medical Fitness certificate) on mine.

Your consideration for employment is subject to your SAPS Criminal Record verification and qualifications verification.

SKILLS/ COMPETENCIES:

Business analytical skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication and collaboration

Computer literacy.

Sound knowledge of business improvement/optimization and best practice benchmarking.

Project management skills.

Experience in the use of improvement tools.

Sound people, team management and coaching skills.

Mining and resource geology.

Business principles and ethics.

Resource Performance Monitoring and Evaluation.

Resource and Reserve Reconciliation.

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

PowerBI

SSIS

SSRS

WebMethods 9.1

WebMethods MQ Adapter

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

