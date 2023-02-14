Software Developer – Caché at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A Health ICT solutions Company based in Cape Town is looking for a Software Developer (Cache) who will be required to work on the Hospital, Lab, eMCI, Billing and Ensemble information systems currently implemented nationally. You will need a degree or diploma specializing in Information Systems/Computer Science, advanced Intersystem Caché and IRIS database knowledge, and 3+ years of .NET development experience using C#, Angular, JavaScript, Web Services (WebAPI) and SQL. Periodic travelling (nationally) is required approximately one week every 6 months.

DUTIES:

New Systems, Modules, Features.

Development and maintenance of new and existing functionality for the various systems.

Gathering and interpreting of specification requirements from users, suppliers, and technical manuals.

Develop and maintain interfaces to third party systems.

Document feature requirements according to existing standards.

Adherence to escalation procedures for all potential showstoppers and bottlenecks.

Support and Maintenance

All support and maintenance calls to be addressed within existing standards and SLA agreements.

Support of the existing applications, including legacy systems will be a mandatory requirement.

Focused on strong customer service is a key requirement.

General

Ability to travel nationally when required.

The employee will be expected to be on periodic remote standby, in the event of major system upgrades, go-lives and software deployments.

The employee will be expected to have his/her own mode of transport. Based on approved timesheets and expenditure claims, the company will reimburse the employee where appropriate, and the conditions warrant such claims.

Daily interaction with customers (end-users and managers).

Daily interaction with direct manager.

Daily interaction with peers (developers and system consultants).

Key Measures

Mature and pro-active quality software development approach leading to zero/minimal bugs encountered in testing and live environments.

Personal time management and estimation techniques leading to project success (achievement of deliverables within scope and timelines).

Client feedback and peer reviews.

Support call performance within SLA parameters

Establish professional working relationships with national support staff, international role players and customer support staff.

REQUIREMENTS:

Exposure to Project Lifecycle best practices and Agile development.

A degree or diploma specializing in Information Systems/Computer Science.

Advanced Intersystems Caché and IRIS database knowledge.

A mature approach to building software solutions.

3+ years of .NET development experience using C#, Angular, JavaScript, Web Services (WebAPI) and SQL.

Agile & Test-Driven Development experience.

Git Source Control.

Must be able to share acquired knowledge. Must be able to interpret and draw up technical specifications. Must be able draw up sub project plans with development timelines. Ability to adapt to a variety of technologies, including old and new.



ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail and a keen contributor to problem solving.

A keen contributor to existing standards.

Ability to handle and release project stress, in a positive way.

Ability to grasp health information technologies very quickly.

The ideal candidate should have excellent verbal and written communication skills, time management skills and good interpersonal skills.

COMMENTS:

