Software Tester

Our client in the in I.T sector is looking for an experienced Software Tester who can rapidly pick up and support software developed across the whole business.

Responsibilities

Automation testing of desktop applications and web applications/web services across varying devices and browsers

New development/fixes/support issues testing

Regression/smoke testing

Participation in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design and potential problems

Driving test cases from specifications, requirements, and user stories

Logging, tracking, and managing defects / bugs through bug tracking tools

Analysing test results

Writing test approach, plans and reports

Communication with development teams and management

Requirements

Experience in testing web applications

Practical experience of setting up test automation frameworks using [URL Removed] Selenium, Spec. Flow or similar portable test frameworks

Practical experience of API testing and automation, including a working knowledge of API testing tools like Postman, Swagger or similar testing tools.

Excellent communication skills

Analytical thinking/quick learner with a good attention to detail

Ability to write test cases, execute test scripts and document test results

Problem solving skills

Familiarity with structured and unstructured testing methods

Working knowledge and experience of MS Azure Dev Ops and JIRA

Familiarity with XML, JSON and Java script

Experience in Investments / Pensions / Savings

Degree educated, ideally in a technical subject

ISEB / ISTQB certification

Experience in cross browser and cross device testing

Experience of Non-functional testing tools and techniques

Practical experience of using SQL

Desired Skills:

cypress.io

selenium

spec

flow

ms azure dev ops

Jira

automatic testing

Web Testing

Manual Testing

Coded UI

Testing Automation

