Software Tester – Gauteng Bedford

Our client in the in I.T sector is looking for an experienced Software Tester who can rapidly pick up and support software developed across the whole business.
Responsibilities
- Automation testing of desktop applications and web applications/web services across varying devices and browsers
- New development/fixes/support issues testing
- Regression/smoke testing
- Participation in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design and potential problems
- Driving test cases from specifications, requirements, and user stories
- Logging, tracking, and managing defects / bugs through bug tracking tools
- Analysing test results
- Writing test approach, plans and reports
- Communication with development teams and management
Requirements
- Experience in testing web applications
- Practical experience of setting up test automation frameworks using [URL Removed] Selenium, Spec. Flow or similar portable test frameworks
- Practical experience of API testing and automation, including a working knowledge of API testing tools like Postman, Swagger or similar testing tools.
- Excellent communication skills
- Analytical thinking/quick learner with a good attention to detail
- Ability to write test cases, execute test scripts and document test results
- Problem solving skills
- Familiarity with structured and unstructured testing methods
- Working knowledge and experience of MS Azure Dev Ops and JIRA
- Familiarity with XML, JSON and Java script
- Experience in Investments / Pensions / Savings
- Degree educated, ideally in a technical subject
- ISEB / ISTQB certification
- Experience in cross browser and cross device testing
- Experience of Non-functional testing tools and techniques
- Practical experience of using SQL
Desired Skills:
- cypress.io
- selenium
- spec
- flow
- ms azure dev ops
- Jira
- automatic testing
- Web Testing
- Manual Testing
- Coded UI
- Testing Automation