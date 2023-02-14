Solution Developer

SOLUTION DEVELOPER

An industry leading, technology-inspired software company which develops and supports world-class software and services for its partners in the insurance industry is seeking an SQL Solution Developer.

The primary function of a Solution Developer is to:

– Support the current platform in terms of features and enhancements from clients. Examples

would include creating reports, changes to existing products and creating new products.

– Support the day-to-day functioning and operability of the current platform. Examples would

include investigations into incidents or bugs (e.g. reports that are functioning incorrectly).

– Designing and implementing solutions for client requirements.

– Delivering on requirements on-time and to specification with high level of quality.

– Defining user test plan for solutions which are implemented.

– Create documentation

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Minimum of Grade 12 and an IT Qualification / Diploma will be an advantage

Microsoft Certification will be an advantage

Working knowledge of the following technology and tools:

o MS SQL server 2012+

o MS SQL, T-SQL, or similarly structured query languages (e.g., Azure SQL, PostgreSQL)

o Visual Basic (VBScript)

o MS Excel (Intermediate)

The following technology and tools will be an advantage:

o Basic C#

o CSS

o SSRS

o PowerShell

o Azure DevOps

o Flowgear

Insurance, InsurTech, financial services and/or FinTech knowledge and experience will be highly advantageous

