Solution Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

SOLUTION DEVELOPER
An industry leading, technology-inspired software company which develops and supports world-class software and services for its partners in the insurance industry is seeking an SQL Solution Developer.
The primary function of a Solution Developer is to:
– Support the current platform in terms of features and enhancements from clients. Examples
would include creating reports, changes to existing products and creating new products.
– Support the day-to-day functioning and operability of the current platform. Examples would
include investigations into incidents or bugs (e.g. reports that are functioning incorrectly).
– Designing and implementing solutions for client requirements.
– Delivering on requirements on-time and to specification with high level of quality.
– Defining user test plan for solutions which are implemented.
– Create documentation
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- Minimum of Grade 12 and an IT Qualification / Diploma will be an advantage
- Microsoft Certification will be an advantage
- Working knowledge of the following technology and tools:
o MS SQL server 2012+
o MS SQL, T-SQL, or similarly structured query languages (e.g., Azure SQL, PostgreSQL)
o Visual Basic (VBScript)
o MS Excel (Intermediate)
- The following technology and tools will be an advantage:
o Basic C#
o CSS
o SSRS
o PowerShell
o Azure DevOps
o Flowgear
- Insurance, InsurTech, financial services and/or FinTech knowledge and experience will be highly advantageous
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL
- T-SQL
- Azure SQL
- PostgreSQL
- MS Excel
- Basic C#
- CSS
- SSRS
- PowerShell
- Azure Devops
- Flowgear
- BI architecture