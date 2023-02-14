Solution Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

Feb 14, 2023

SOLUTION DEVELOPER
An industry leading, technology-inspired software company which develops and supports world-class software and services for its partners in the insurance industry is seeking an SQL Solution Developer.

The primary function of a Solution Developer is to:
– Support the current platform in terms of features and enhancements from clients. Examples
would include creating reports, changes to existing products and creating new products.
– Support the day-to-day functioning and operability of the current platform. Examples would
include investigations into incidents or bugs (e.g. reports that are functioning incorrectly).
– Designing and implementing solutions for client requirements.
– Delivering on requirements on-time and to specification with high level of quality.
– Defining user test plan for solutions which are implemented.
– Create documentation

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

  • Minimum of Grade 12 and an IT Qualification / Diploma will be an advantage
  • Microsoft Certification will be an advantage
  • Working knowledge of the following technology and tools:

o MS SQL server 2012+
o MS SQL, T-SQL, or similarly structured query languages (e.g., Azure SQL, PostgreSQL)
o Visual Basic (VBScript)
o MS Excel (Intermediate)

  • The following technology and tools will be an advantage:

o Basic C#
o CSS
o SSRS
o PowerShell
o Azure DevOps
o Flowgear

  • Insurance, InsurTech, financial services and/or FinTech knowledge and experience will be highly advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL
  • T-SQL
  • Azure SQL
  • PostgreSQL
  • MS Excel
  • Basic C#
  • CSS
  • SSRS
  • PowerShell
  • Azure Devops
  • Flowgear
  • BI architecture

