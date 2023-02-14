SPECIALIST DATA AND BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE – Gauteng Waterkloof

SPECIALIST – DATA AND BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

CLOSING DATE 17 February 2023

Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Foundation Certification is .ESSENTIAL.

Technical knowledge and capability of relational data bases, data warehouse / marts, dimensional model conceptualisation, data governance practices, Bl systems development lifecycles, ETL tools and data modelling is ESSENTIAL.

Experience with planning methods and techniques, testing methodologies, programming, data access techniques, inspection/ code reviews and debugging tools is ESSENTIAL.

Business / Project reporting, project management and SDLC methodology experience is ESSENTIAL.

MCSE: Data Management and Analytics Certification is PREFERRED.

LOCATION Pretoria

POSITION TYPE Permanent

SALARY R 733 700 CTC Per Annum

JOB PURPOSE

– To Design, Develop, Implement and maintain data and business intelligence solutions to meet both internal and external customer requirements

QUALIFICATIONS

– Diploma + Advanced Diploma / B-Degree in Engineering, IS, Computer Science, IM, IT or a related field.

– MCSE: Data Management and Analytics Certification is preferred.

– Data Science Certification I.e., Python, Microsoft. AWS, Hadoop, Big Data, Machine Learning, etc. are advantageous.

– Information Technology Infrastructure Library (LTIL) Foundation Certification is essential.

EXPERIENCE

– 8 years relevant work experience in ICT Business Intelligence Programming

– 4 years specialist experience

– Technical knowledge and capability of relational data bases, data warehouse / marts, dimensional model conceptualization, data governance practices, BI systems development lifecycle, ETL tools and data modeling is essential

– Experience with planning methods and techniques, testing methodologies, programming, data access techniques, inspection code reviews and debugging tools is essential.

– Business / Project reporting, project management and SLDC methodology experience is required

– Proven data analytics capability

TO APPLY: Contact Shashi on the Cell number in the REF above for full job description and email address to apply.

