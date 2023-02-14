SPECIALIST DATA AND BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE – Gauteng Waterkloof

SPECIALIST – DATA AND BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
CLOSING DATE 17 February 2023
- Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Foundation Certification is .ESSENTIAL.
- Technical knowledge and capability of relational data bases, data warehouse / marts, dimensional model conceptualisation, data governance practices, Bl systems development lifecycles, ETL tools and data modelling is ESSENTIAL.
- Experience with planning methods and techniques, testing methodologies, programming, data access techniques, inspection/ code reviews and debugging tools is ESSENTIAL.
- Business / Project reporting, project management and SDLC methodology experience is ESSENTIAL.
- MCSE: Data Management and Analytics Certification is PREFERRED.
LOCATION Pretoria
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 17 February 2023
SALARY R 733 700 CTC Per Annum
JOB PURPOSE
– To Design, Develop, Implement and maintain data and business intelligence solutions to meet both internal and external customer requirements
QUALIFICATIONS
– Diploma + Advanced Diploma / B-Degree in Engineering, IS, Computer Science, IM, IT or a related field.
– MCSE: Data Management and Analytics Certification is preferred.
– Data Science Certification I.e., Python, Microsoft. AWS, Hadoop, Big Data, Machine Learning, etc. are advantageous.
– Information Technology Infrastructure Library (LTIL) Foundation Certification is essential.
EXPERIENCE
– 8 years relevant work experience in ICT Business Intelligence Programming
– 4 years specialist experience
– Technical knowledge and capability of relational data bases, data warehouse / marts, dimensional model conceptualization, data governance practices, BI systems development lifecycle, ETL tools and data modeling is essential
– Experience with planning methods and techniques, testing methodologies, programming, data access techniques, inspection code reviews and debugging tools is essential.
– Business / Project reporting, project management and SLDC methodology experience is required
– Proven data analytics capability
TO APPLY: Contact Shashi on the Cell number in the REF above for full job description and email address to apply.
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- ICT Business Intelligence Programming
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
CLOSING DATE 17 February 2023
TO APPLY: Contact Shashi on the Cell number in the REF above for full job description and email address to apply.