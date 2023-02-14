Specialist: Digital Full Stack Developer (6-month contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of our clients in the banking industry is looking for a DevSecOps Engineer / Specialist: Digital Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team.
- Ensure successful implementation on and embedment of effective DevSecOps solutions (i.e. SAST, DAST, CWPP, SCA, etc.)
- Assist the Engineering and Development teams to build effective and secured CI/CD pipelines, assisting in the configuration and maintenance of the pipelines – shifting security left.
- Ensure that capabilities are deployed through a CI/CD pipelines with security requirements adhered to prior to deployment
- Communicate application security features to the engineering and development teams utilizing a triad of people, processes, and technology
- Advise engineering teams to consider patterns in software security development and best practice, provide recommendations on approach and automation related to security
- Ensure compliance with Security and Operational risk standards
- Work with the Cloud team in the engineering of solutions on AWS Cloud using Infrastructure As Code methods such as Terraform and Ansible
- Proactively monitor and fix vulnerabilities while building a “knowledge base
- 5+ years of related job experience (DevOps Security)
- Comprehensive technical expertise in a variety of DevSecOps toolkits, including Ansible, Jenkins, Azure DevOps, Azure factory, Jira, Terraform, Git/Version Control Software (GitHub).
- Familiarity with information security frameworks and standards.
- Knowledge of DevOps Automation (TerraFrom, GitHub, GitHub Actions).
- Knowledge of DevSecOps tooling in the following spaces:
SCA, SAST, DAST, IAST, CWPP and the ability to install and configure the above-mentioned tooling (including integra on into CI/CD pipelines)
- Familiarity with API Security, Container Security, AWS Cloud Security.
- Familiarity with Amazon AWS policy, configuration, and security management tools.
- Experience with security automation.
- Excellent analytical and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to express technical information clearly at different organizational levels.
- Advantage if you have the relevant Cloud and/or Security Certifications, such as CISM, CISSP, DevSecOps Practitioner Certification, AWS Certified Security Specialty, AWS Certified Developer or similar.
- At least 5 years at Financial Service Provider
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML