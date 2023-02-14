Specialist: Digital Full Stack Developer (6-month contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of our clients in the banking industry is looking for a DevSecOps Engineer / Specialist: Digital Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team.

Ensure successful implementation on and embedment of effective DevSecOps solutions (i.e. SAST, DAST, CWPP, SCA, etc.)

Assist the Engineering and Development teams to build effective and secured CI/CD pipelines, assisting in the configuration and maintenance of the pipelines – shifting security left.

Ensure that capabilities are deployed through a CI/CD pipelines with security requirements adhered to prior to deployment

Communicate application security features to the engineering and development teams utilizing a triad of people, processes, and technology

Advise engineering teams to consider patterns in software security development and best practice, provide recommendations on approach and automation related to security

Ensure compliance with Security and Operational risk standards

Work with the Cloud team in the engineering of solutions on AWS Cloud using Infrastructure As Code methods such as Terraform and Ansible

Proactively monitor and fix vulnerabilities while building a “knowledge base

5+ years of related job experience (DevOps Security)

Comprehensive technical expertise in a variety of DevSecOps toolkits, including Ansible, Jenkins, Azure DevOps, Azure factory, Jira, Terraform, Git/Version Control Software (GitHub).

Familiarity with information security frameworks and standards.

Knowledge of DevOps Automation (TerraFrom, GitHub, GitHub Actions).

Knowledge of DevSecOps tooling in the following spaces:

SCA, SAST, DAST, IAST, CWPP and the ability to install and configure the above-mentioned tooling (including integra on into CI/CD pipelines)

Familiarity with API Security, Container Security, AWS Cloud Security.

Familiarity with Amazon AWS policy, configuration, and security management tools.

Experience with security automation.

Excellent analytical and interpersonal skills.

Ability to express technical information clearly at different organizational levels.

Advantage if you have the relevant Cloud and/or Security Certifications, such as CISM, CISSP, DevSecOps Practitioner Certification, AWS Certified Security Specialty, AWS Certified Developer or similar.

At least 5 years at Financial Service Provider

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

