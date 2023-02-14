Specialist: Digital Full Stack Developer (6-month contract)

Feb 14, 2023

One of our clients in the banking industry is looking for a DevSecOps Engineer / Specialist: Digital Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team.

  • Ensure successful implementation on and embedment of effective DevSecOps solutions (i.e. SAST, DAST, CWPP, SCA, etc.)

  • Assist the Engineering and Development teams to build effective and secured CI/CD pipelines, assisting in the configuration and maintenance of the pipelines – shifting security left.

  • Ensure that capabilities are deployed through a CI/CD pipelines with security requirements adhered to prior to deployment

  • Communicate application security features to the engineering and development teams utilizing a triad of people, processes, and technology

  • Advise engineering teams to consider patterns in software security development and best practice, provide recommendations on approach and automation related to security

  • Ensure compliance with Security and Operational risk standards

  • Work with the Cloud team in the engineering of solutions on AWS Cloud using Infrastructure As Code methods such as Terraform and Ansible

  • Proactively monitor and fix vulnerabilities while building a “knowledge base

  • 5+ years of related job experience (DevOps Security)

  • Comprehensive technical expertise in a variety of DevSecOps toolkits, including Ansible, Jenkins, Azure DevOps, Azure factory, Jira, Terraform, Git/Version Control Software (GitHub).

  • Familiarity with information security frameworks and standards.

  • Knowledge of DevOps Automation (TerraFrom, GitHub, GitHub Actions).

  • Knowledge of DevSecOps tooling in the following spaces:
    SCA, SAST, DAST, IAST, CWPP and the ability to install and configure the above-mentioned tooling (including integra on into CI/CD pipelines)

  • Familiarity with API Security, Container Security, AWS Cloud Security.

  • Familiarity with Amazon AWS policy, configuration, and security management tools.

  • Experience with security automation.

  • Excellent analytical and interpersonal skills.

  • Ability to express technical information clearly at different organizational levels.

  • Advantage if you have the relevant Cloud and/or Security Certifications, such as CISM, CISSP, DevSecOps Practitioner Certification, AWS Certified Security Specialty, AWS Certified Developer or similar.

  • At least 5 years at Financial Service Provider

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *