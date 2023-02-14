SPECIALIST WEB DEVELOPMENT

SPECIALIST – WEB DEVELOPMENT

HTML & CSS Coding Specialist (HCCS) Certification is Essential.

JavaScript is Essential.

***E-Commerce experience is Preferred

LOCATION Pretoria

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 17 February 2023

SALARY R 733 700 CTC Per Annum

JOB PURPOSE

– Design, Develop, Implement and maintain functional and secured web applications and provide support to existing web applications and integrate new technologies into system designs and the company to meet the strategic and business objectives of the organisation

QUALIFICATIONS

Diploma + Advanced Diploma / B-Degree in ICT, IS, Computer Science or related field.

EXPERIENCE

8 years relevant work experience in Web / SharePoint applications and Nintexwork flows

4 years specialist experience

Proven track record in working on both intranet and extranet design projects

Proven track record in creating and implementing complex web applications

Proven track record in web development and design principles

E-Commerce experience is preferred

TO APPLY: FOR FULL JOB SPEC and Application process, Send a WhatsApp message to the cell number in the REF above.

Desired Skills:

Web and SharePoint applications and Nintexwork flows

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

