SPECIALIST WEB DEVELOPMENT – Gauteng Waterkloof

SPECIALIST – WEB DEVELOPMENT
HTML & CSS Coding Specialist (HCCS) Certification is Essential.
JavaScript is Essential.
***E-Commerce experience is Preferred
LOCATION Pretoria
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 17 February 2023
SALARY R 733 700 CTC Per Annum
JOB PURPOSE
– Design, Develop, Implement and maintain functional and secured web applications and provide support to existing web applications and integrate new technologies into system designs and the company to meet the strategic and business objectives of the organisation
QUALIFICATIONS
-
Diploma + Advanced Diploma / B-Degree in ICT, IS, Computer Science or related field.
-
-
EXPERIENCE
-
8 years relevant work experience in Web / SharePoint applications and Nintexwork flows
-
4 years specialist experience
-
Proven track record in working on both intranet and extranet design projects
-
Proven track record in creating and implementing complex web applications
-
Proven track record in web development and design principles
-
TO APPLY: FOR FULL JOB SPEC and Application process, Send a WhatsApp message to the cell number in the REF above.
Desired Skills:
- Web and SharePoint applications and Nintexwork flows
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
