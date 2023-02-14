Support Engineer (Enterprise Software Traditional Services) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

PROVIDE optimal Microsoft Server Support as your strong technical background as a Support Engineer is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. You will also assist with escalations from 1st and 2nd Line Support Engineers, participate in Preventative Maintenance, Device Hardening, Vulnerability Management and Antivirus Management. You will need Matric/Grade 12, be MCSE Certified with a suitable IT tertiary qualification. You must have 5+ years’ work experience supporting Microsoft Servers in a senior role with the ability to identify and understand problems and find effective solutions. Your skillset should include some of the following: SCCM, SQL, Active Directory, Exchange, Linux, Citrix, VMware, vSphere, Hyper-V, Azure, Symantec, McAfee, M365, etc.

General Microsoft Server incident and service request support.

Assist with escalations from 1 st and 2 nd Line Support Engineers.

and 2 Line Support Engineers. Preventative Maintenance (Patch Management).

Device Hardening and Vulnerability Management.

Backup Management.

Antivirus Management.

Matric / Grade 12.

MCSE.

Tertiary IT qualification.

At least 5 + years’ experience supporting Microsoft Servers in a senior position.

Ability to identify and understand problems and find suitable solutions.

Able to clearly articulate problems and solutions with the technical team.

Self-managed.

Cloud Services: Azure & M365

Virtualisation: VMware vSphere, MS Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV

Citrix Virtualisation

Application Delivery Controllers: F5, Citrix, FortiADC

Operating Systems: All Microsoft & Linux

MS Infrastructure: Active Directory, Exchange, SQL, SCCM

Backups: Veeam, Backup Exec

Monitoring: N-Central, SCOM, PRTG, WhatsUp, SolarWinds, Nagios, Quest

Antivirus: McAfee, ESET, Symantec, Kaspersky

