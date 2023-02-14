System Analyst

Feb 14, 2023

Experience
Min:

  • At least 2 years’ relevant work experience in a technical and/or IT environment
  • At least 2 years’ relevant work experienceIdeal:
  • At least 2-3 years’ experience in managing and implementing vendor software

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min:

  • Detailed knowledge and understanding of:
  • IT systems
  • Understanding business process management, business requirements and translating these to specific technology requirements
  • IT/Technical Business Analysis – interpretation of business rules and requirements for technical (IT) systems
  • TSQL and MSSQL knowledge
  • Web service application knowledge

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Attention to Detail

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Desired Skills:

  • atm

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

