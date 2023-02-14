System Analyst

Experience
Min:
- At least 2 years’ relevant work experience in a technical and/or IT environment
- At least 2 years’ relevant work experienceIdeal:
- At least 2-3 years’ experience in managing and implementing vendor software
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min:
- Detailed knowledge and understanding of:
- IT systems
- Understanding business process management, business requirements and translating these to specific technology requirements
- IT/Technical Business Analysis – interpretation of business rules and requirements for technical (IT) systems
- TSQL and MSSQL knowledge
- Web service application knowledge
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Attention to Detail
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
Desired Skills:
- atm
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma