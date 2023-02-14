System Architect

Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Experience in designing and developing software components and having a very strong Service Oriented Architecture and integration background.
- Experience in Salesforce (SFDC) CRM with end to end implementation experience.
- [URL Removed] integration experience, including between different business systems as well as working with integration tools.
- Proficiency in programming using Salesforce SFDC, [URL Removed] Java, JavaScript, and XML and their use in the development of CRM solutions.
- Strong experience with configuration, customization, programming with APEX APIs, APEX Triggers, and implementing new instances of [URL Removed] from scratch.
- Strong practical deployment knowledge of VisualForce, Flex, Salesforce configurations, Apex classes, APEX Web services, API, AppExchange deployment, and [URL Removed] s-controls.
- Ability to define the system landscape, to identify gaps between current and desired end-states and deliver a CRM solution.
- Additional [URL Removed] experience includes Workflow Alerts and Actions, and Approval Workflow.
- Programming experience with the following languages, J2EE, HTML XML, SQL.
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application, Web & Mobile development
- Systems analysis and design
- UML
- Testing practices
- Banking operational & systems environment
Desired Skills:
- Salesforce
- agile
- C#
- Java
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture