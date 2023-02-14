System Architect

Feb 14, 2023

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • Experience in designing and developing software components and having a very strong Service Oriented Architecture and integration background.
  • Experience in Salesforce (SFDC) CRM with end to end implementation experience.
  • [URL Removed] integration experience, including between different business systems as well as working with integration tools.
  • Proficiency in programming using Salesforce SFDC, [URL Removed] Java, JavaScript, and XML and their use in the development of CRM solutions.
  • Strong experience with configuration, customization, programming with APEX APIs, APEX Triggers, and implementing new instances of [URL Removed] from scratch.
  • Strong practical deployment knowledge of VisualForce, Flex, Salesforce configurations, Apex classes, APEX Web services, API, AppExchange deployment, and [URL Removed] s-controls.
  • Ability to define the system landscape, to identify gaps between current and desired end-states and deliver a CRM solution.
  • Additional [URL Removed] experience includes Workflow Alerts and Actions, and Approval Workflow.
  • Programming experience with the following languages, J2EE, HTML XML, SQL.
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application, Web & Mobile development
  • Systems analysis and design
  • UML
  • Testing practices
  • Banking operational & systems environment

Desired Skills:

  • Salesforce
  • agile
  • C#
  • Java
  • Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

