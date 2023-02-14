System Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Must have detailed knowledge of:

Experience in designing and developing software components and having a very strong Service Oriented Architecture and integration background.

Experience in Salesforce (SFDC) CRM with end to end implementation experience.

[URL Removed] integration experience, including between different business systems as well as working with integration tools.

Proficiency in programming using Salesforce SFDC, [URL Removed] Java, JavaScript, and XML and their use in the development of CRM solutions.

Strong experience with configuration, customization, programming with APEX APIs, APEX Triggers, and implementing new instances of [URL Removed] from scratch.

Strong practical deployment knowledge of VisualForce, Flex, Salesforce configurations, Apex classes, APEX Web services, API, AppExchange deployment, and [URL Removed] s-controls.

Ability to define the system landscape, to identify gaps between current and desired end-states and deliver a CRM solution.

Additional [URL Removed] experience includes Workflow Alerts and Actions, and Approval Workflow.

Programming experience with the following languages, J2EE, HTML XML, SQL.

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application, Web & Mobile development

Systems analysis and design

UML

Testing practices

Banking operational & systems environment

Desired Skills:

Salesforce

agile

C#

Java

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position