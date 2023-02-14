Systems Admin

. Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or other relevant fields
- Knowledge of software engineering best practices across the development lifecycle, including agile methodologies, coding standards, code reviews, source management, build processes, testing, and operation
- Certified in “Denodo Operations Management” – “Denodo Security Management” – “Denodo Platform Installation”
- Capable of independently perform the job duties. Self-driven and quick learner
- Excellent communication for interfacing with developers, users, infrastructure teams, architects and any external partners.
- Linux Scripting and general Infrastructure system knowledge
- Experience in Linux operating systems in server environments.
- Understanding of LDAP, SSL and other security concepts.
- Good knowledge of JDBC, XML and Web Services APIs.
- Good knowledge of query optimization and analysis of SQL execution plans in context of heterogeneous joins.
- Other experience of DW/BI is a plus.
- Good knowledge in AWS EC2 instances and its management needs.
Desired Skills:
- aws
- Linux
- sysop
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree