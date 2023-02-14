Systems Admin

. Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or other relevant fields

Knowledge of software engineering best practices across the development lifecycle, including agile methodologies, coding standards, code reviews, source management, build processes, testing, and operation

Certified in “Denodo Operations Management” – “Denodo Security Management” – “Denodo Platform Installation”

Capable of independently perform the job duties. Self-driven and quick learner

Excellent communication for interfacing with developers, users, infrastructure teams, architects and any external partners.

Linux Scripting and general Infrastructure system knowledge

Experience in Linux operating systems in server environments.

Understanding of LDAP, SSL and other security concepts.

Good knowledge of JDBC, XML and Web Services APIs.

Good knowledge of query optimization and analysis of SQL execution plans in context of heterogeneous joins.

Other experience of DW/BI is a plus.

Good knowledge in AWS EC2 instances and its management needs.

Desired Skills:

aws

Linux

sysop

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

