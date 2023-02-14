Systems Admin – Western Cape Century City

Feb 14, 2023

. Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or other relevant fields

  • Knowledge of software engineering best practices across the development lifecycle, including agile methodologies, coding standards, code reviews, source management, build processes, testing, and operation
  • Certified in “Denodo Operations Management” – “Denodo Security Management” – “Denodo Platform Installation”
  • Capable of independently perform the job duties. Self-driven and quick learner
  • Excellent communication for interfacing with developers, users, infrastructure teams, architects and any external partners.
  • Linux Scripting and general Infrastructure system knowledge
  • Experience in Linux operating systems in server environments.
  • Understanding of LDAP, SSL and other security concepts.
  • Good knowledge of JDBC, XML and Web Services APIs.
  • Good knowledge of query optimization and analysis of SQL execution plans in context of heterogeneous joins.
  • Other experience of DW/BI is a plus.
  • Good knowledge in AWS EC2 instances and its management needs.

Desired Skills:

  • aws
  • Linux
  • sysop

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

