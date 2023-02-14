Systems / Business Analyst
- BCom or BSc Degree in Industrial Engineering and Diploma in Management Services
- Project Management
- Business and Analytical Background
- Systems Design nd Documentation experience
- MS Development will be an advantage
Minimum Requirements:
- BCom or BSc Degree in Industrial Engineering and Diploma in Management Services
- Project Management
- Business and Analytical Background
- Systems Design nd Documentation experience
- MS Development will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- BCom or Bsc Industrial Engineer / Computer Science
- Strong Sytems Analyst
- Business Analyst