Technical Systems Specialist-Workflow

Purpose of the role

A “Technical Systems specialist – Workflow” will be instrumental in supporting the Khulisa System / Applications landscape and the Operations and Administration user community.

This aims to enable the business processes executed on the workflow, end to end. The role is key to support our strategy aimed to build an effective and efficient operations team for AlexForbes. Having/gaining an in depth knowledge of the entire workflow solution across all systems and infrastructure touchpoints and how these relates to the business processes is of vital importance.

The role is also required to enhance and optimise the current workflow processes with consideration to process efficiency, cost effectiveness, risk, internal and external compliance requirements. This is done following the Agile methodology whereby user stories, technical enablers and production incidents are documented in line with Alexforbes Support standards.

The Role also assists with quality assurance, facilitation of User Acceptance Testing and assist with user change communications as required

Key performance Area

Business Knowledge

Ability to develop and work with various key internal and external clients.

Working knowledge of the Operations and Administration business processes, including overlap with other business units.

Changes or advancements in systems or operations to discover ways that AF can gain competitive advantage.

To be accountable for data changes or Configuration changes that could cause Errors and Omission

Business Analysis

Document the business requirements and acceptance criteria.

Ability to identify levers that will maximise efficiency and improvement.

Execute business process engineering activities in understanding and solving business problem statements

Ensure systems and procedures lead to outcomes in line with business goals as per business process assessment and solution formulated or proposed.

System Analysis

Ability to identify technical solution considerations to enable the delivery of the business requirement.

Document technical requirements and acceptance criteria.

Ensure that the technical solution across the end to end application landscape is optimised and effective.

Configure the system when necessary.

Delivery

Provide input in the planning and drive the implementation of new operational efficiencies/automation and provide guidance to the business

Scope, plan and deliver prioritised items within the defined sprints.

Maintenance and prioritisation of the support backlog items with support management and the product owner. Using ADO Technology

Quality Assurance(Testing)

Testing experience/qualification an advantage

Responsible for QA testing and often UAT testing with all Enhcements and maintenance changes to the underlying system.

People change Management

Communications to end users regarding changes to the solutions, including but not limited to release notes and general user communication

Release change Management

Coordinate with Alexforbes Change Advisory Board (CAB) regarding release management activities.

Day to dat MAT support Logs, to be managed within a 48 hours SLA

Any MAT (Call logging and Tracking system) call is important and once picked up the communication and actions to assist business is driven by a time line. If the call require further development it need to be specified and moved to the developers queu. Communication and planning for all parties involve ie absolutely vital.

Qualifications

Bachelors Degree(4 Years-480 credits) Financials/Management- Essential

Diploma- At least 1-3 years basic business process engineering experience in solving business problem statements and solid technical solution formulation within the financial services industry.- Advantageous

Course/Diploma- Business Analysis/System Analysis- Recommended

Certificate- Must have seasoned practical experience in working in an Agile ways of work environment.- Recommended

SQL- Must have Basic SQL skills- Advantageous

Experience Required

Solid experience in business transformation, process management and re-engineering. (analysis, solution design for improvement and control).

Knowledge of the Khanya system – Must have used Claims and billing processes.

6-8 years required.

Computer Literacy

MS Office

ADO

Sharepoint

Enterprize Architect or similar

Powerpoint

Desired Skills:

technical skills

specialist

analytical skills

Team building

communication skills.

Problem Solving

operational excellence

Innovation

Creativity

Delivery

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position