UI UX Designer

Our client in the in I.T sector is looking for an experienced UI/UX Designer to assist in improving our software interfaces to ensure efficiency and ease-of-use.

Responsibilities

Research, gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps

Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets

Build page navigation buttons and search fields

Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like

Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images

Requirements

Requirements Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role

Proven work experience on B2B software projects

Portfolio of design projects

Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g. [URL Removed] and InVision)

Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders

Good time-management skills

Knowledge of CSS, HTML and .Net advantageous

Desired Skills:

b2b software projects

wireframe.cc

inVision

CSS

HTML

.Net

