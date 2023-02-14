UI UX Designer

Feb 14, 2023

Our client in the in I.T sector is looking for an experienced UI/UX Designer to assist in improving our software interfaces to ensure efficiency and ease-of-use.
Responsibilities

  • Research, gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
  • Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
  • Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets
  • Build page navigation buttons and search fields
  • Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like
  • Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)
  • Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
  • Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)
  • Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback
  • Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images
    Requirements
  • Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role
  • Proven work experience on B2B software projects
  • Portfolio of design projects
  • Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g. [URL Removed] and InVision)
  • Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders
  • Good time-management skills
  • Knowledge of CSS, HTML and .Net advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • b2b software projects
  • wireframe.cc
  • inVision
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • .Net

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *