UI UX Designer – Gauteng Bedford

Our client in the in I.T sector is looking for an experienced UI/UX Designer to assist in improving our software interfaces to ensure efficiency and ease-of-use.
Responsibilities
- Research, gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
- Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
- Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets
- Build page navigation buttons and search fields
- Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like
- Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)
- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)
- Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback
- Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images
Requirements
- Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role
- Proven work experience on B2B software projects
- Portfolio of design projects
- Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g. [URL Removed] and InVision)
- Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders
- Good time-management skills
- Knowledge of CSS, HTML and .Net advantageous
Desired Skills:
- b2b software projects
- wireframe.cc
- inVision
- CSS
- HTML
- .Net