The Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst/Developer is responsible for building, implementing and supporting Microsoft BI solutions. The right individual will possess experience in all stages of BI project work (requirements and logical design, physical design, implementation, testing and deployment). The BI Analyst/Developer should have a firm grasp of BI implementation methodologies and will have had in-depth experience with the Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS and SSAS). To qualify for the BI Analyst/Developer position, the candidate should possess the following:
- Analysis and Communication Skills
- Data gathering, research and analytical abilities so as to develop insightful conclusions and generate solutions to address user needs
- Create written communication materials that effectively summarize findings and support recommendations
- Direct quality assurance and user acceptance testing (Unit and UAT)
Responsibilities
The BI Analyst/Developer should understand and have expertise in the various technologies needed to implement End to End BI solutions. The developer must have experience with the Microsoft BI stack and exposure to other technologies is a plus (Oracle, Netezza, Hadoop).
- Interact with Business Analysts and End Users to establish information needs
- Interact with systems analysts, architects and development managers to understand source structures and information
- Conduct data analysis, data profiling and data modeling
- Writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source-to-target mappings
- Develop SSAS tabular models through working closely with stakeholders in an agile methodology
Technical Skills
The BI Analyst/Developer should understand and have expertise in the various technologies needed to implement Microsoft BI solutions. The developer must have experience with the Microsoft BI stack and exposure to other technologies is a plus (Oracle, Netezza, Python, R).
Specific technical skills desired include:
- Relational Database and SQL Language
- Power BI, Power Pivot, M, T-SQL,PL SQL, DAX
- Extraction, Transformation and Loading (ETL) (Microsoft SSIS)
- Data Warehouse / Solution Design
- Dimensional Modeling (Kimball Methodology)
- SSAS Tabular Development (Microsoft SSAS and DAX, M)
- Report Development (Microsoft SSRS)
Other Requirements
- Microsoft data management and analytics BI certification
- BI MCSE certification
- SSIS integration experience
- 5+ years Business Intelligence experience
- 5+ years of database design or integration experience with SQL Server databases
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Power BI
- Power Pivot
- M
- T-SQL
- Pl/Sql
- DAX
- ETL
- SSIS
- SSAS
- Tabular
- SSRS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Healthcare Sector