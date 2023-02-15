BI Analyst Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst/Developer is responsible for building, implementing and supporting Microsoft BI solutions. The right individual will possess experience in all stages of BI project work (requirements and logical design, physical design, implementation, testing and deployment). The BI Analyst/Developer should have a firm grasp of BI implementation methodologies and will have had in-depth experience with the Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS and SSAS). To qualify for the BI Analyst/Developer position, the candidate should possess the following:

Analysis and Communication Skills

Data gathering, research and analytical abilities so as to develop insightful conclusions and generate solutions to address user needs

Create written communication materials that effectively summarize findings and support recommendations

Direct quality assurance and user acceptance testing (Unit and UAT)

Responsibilities

The BI Analyst/Developer should understand and have expertise in the various technologies needed to implement End to End BI solutions. The developer must have experience with the Microsoft BI stack and exposure to other technologies is a plus (Oracle, Netezza, Hadoop).

Interact with Business Analysts and End Users to establish information needs

Interact with systems analysts, architects and development managers to understand source structures and information

Conduct data analysis, data profiling and data modeling

Writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source-to-target mappings

Develop SSAS tabular models through working closely with stakeholders in an agile methodology

Technical Skills

The BI Analyst/Developer should understand and have expertise in the various technologies needed to implement Microsoft BI solutions. The developer must have experience with the Microsoft BI stack and exposure to other technologies is a plus (Oracle, Netezza, Python, R).

Specific technical skills desired include:

Relational Database and SQL Language

Power BI, Power Pivot, M, T-SQL,PL SQL, DAX

Extraction, Transformation and Loading (ETL) (Microsoft SSIS)

Data Warehouse / Solution Design

Dimensional Modeling (Kimball Methodology)

SSAS Tabular Development (Microsoft SSAS and DAX, M)

Report Development (Microsoft SSRS)

Other Requirements

Microsoft data management and analytics BI certification

BI MCSE certification

SSIS integration experience

5+ years Business Intelligence experience

5+ years of database design or integration experience with SQL Server databases

Desired Skills:

SQL

Power BI

Power Pivot

M

T-SQL

Pl/Sql

DAX

ETL

SSIS

SSAS

Tabular

SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Healthcare Sector

