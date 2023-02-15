Business Analyst at Ntice Search

Our client, The Virtual Agent, aninnovative and rapidly expanding PropTech business that is leading the property industry into the digital age having built a complete Data and CRM solution for the Real Estate Market, is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team based in Umhlanga, Durban area
What sets The Virtual Agent apart? Our people matter! We have values, and we live by them. If you love a flexible, hybrid work environment where you are SEEN and HEARD, have the opportunity to use your talents to make a difference, have the pleasure of working with a bunch of dynamic dreamers, doers, disrupters and drivers who are results driven and self-starters… then we would love to hear from you
The Business Analyst role includes performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes and performing some user acceptance testing. The ideal candidate will be a naturally analytical thinker being able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Review and edit requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution
- Develop functional specifications and system design specifications for client engagements
- Construct “As Is” documentation and formulate solutions and recommendations to enhance the current process
- Leads testing efforts and understands and can run with UAT methods
- Ensures issues are identified, tracked, reported on, and resolved in a timely manner
- Communicates needed changes to development team
- Possesses understanding in the areas of application programming, database, and system design
- Understands Internet, Intranet, and client/server architectures
- Understands how legacy and web-based systems interface with each other
- SQL knowledge and understanding
- Understanding of web development technologies including mobile technologies or experience in implementation thereof
Minimum Requirements:
Education and Experience:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce, Business or IT
- Formal or Informal Business Analysis Training
- Knowledge of BABoK and PMBoK
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience implementing systems and running with projects independently
- Testing knowledge and background is highly advantageous
- Experience working with SaaS is highly advantageous
What’s In It for You:
- A competitive basic salary and performance incentive
- Death, disability and funeral benefits
- Learning and development opportunities
- Flexible, hybrid work environment
- Opportunity to develop your career with a growing company
Desired Skills:
- PMBok
- BABok
- Business Analysis