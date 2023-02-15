Business Analyst at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal

Our client, The Virtual Agent, aninnovative and rapidly expanding PropTech business that is leading the property industry into the digital age having built a complete Data and CRM solution for the Real Estate Market, is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team based in Umhlanga, Durban area

What sets The Virtual Agent apart? Our people matter! We have values, and we live by them. If you love a flexible, hybrid work environment where you are SEEN and HEARD, have the opportunity to use your talents to make a difference, have the pleasure of working with a bunch of dynamic dreamers, doers, disrupters and drivers who are results driven and self-starters… then we would love to hear from you

The Business Analyst role includes performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes and performing some user acceptance testing. The ideal candidate will be a naturally analytical thinker being able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users

Duties and Responsibilities:

Review and edit requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution

Develop functional specifications and system design specifications for client engagements

Construct “As Is” documentation and formulate solutions and recommendations to enhance the current process

Leads testing efforts and understands and can run with UAT methods

Ensures issues are identified, tracked, reported on, and resolved in a timely manner

Communicates needed changes to development team

Possesses understanding in the areas of application programming, database, and system design

Understands Internet, Intranet, and client/server architectures

Understands how legacy and web-based systems interface with each other

SQL knowledge and understanding

Understanding of web development technologies including mobile technologies or experience in implementation thereof

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce, Business or IT

Formal or Informal Business Analysis Training

Knowledge of BABoK and PMBoK

A minimum of 2 years’ experience implementing systems and running with projects independently

Testing knowledge and background is highly advantageous

Experience working with SaaS is highly advantageous

What’s In It for You:

A competitive basic salary and performance incentive

Death, disability and funeral benefits

Learning and development opportunities

Flexible, hybrid work environment

Opportunity to develop your career with a growing company

Desired Skills:

PMBok

BABok

Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position