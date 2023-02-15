Business Analyst – Gauteng Fourways

Job Description

The Business Analyst will focus on identifying opportunities for improving the business’s processes and using technology to eliminate problems that affect productivity, output, distribution and ultimately, the bottom line.

The Business Analyst will assess how the organisation and business units are performing and help them improve their processes and systems. He/She will conduct research and analysis to come up with solutions to business problems and help to introduce these solutions to businesses and their clients. Requirements are at the fundamental and primary of developing and creating information technology solutions. Defining, analysing and documenting requirements develop from a business analyst’s creative process, and are envisioned to show what a system can do.

Mandatory Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field / Diploma (3years).

COMPUTER TRAINING & SKILLS

Microsoft Office Suite and other data processing and administration systems.

JIRA and Smartsheet project management is essential.

Knowledge of MS Visio is a benefit.

CJM (Customer journey mapping).

UML (unified modelling language)

BPMN (Business process modelling notation).

OOD (Object oriented design).

UIX (User interface design).

EXPERIENCE

3-5 years business analysis experience, of which a major part must be in a technical / telco environment.

Advanced use of Microsoft Office applications including, Word, Excel, PowerPoint.

Practical use of Processes and Document Management System.

Proficient in Business Analysis software applications

ATTRIBUTES

Ability to maintain professionalism and management control under pressure

Integrity, decisiveness and good judgement.

Team-building skills.

Strong leadership and effective communication

Proven ability to solve problems creatively.

Ability to work across and support multiple group projects and effectively manage time allocation.

CORE COMPETENCIES

Stakeholder management

Negotiation

Analytical/critical thinking skills (Strategic)

Problem solving and decision making

Risk Management

Quality Management

Business report writing

Organisational skills

Information Management

Knowledge Management

Financial acumen

Project management

Knowledge of technical skills

Responsibilities

Analysing the business processes in an organization or a company for inefficiencies and inadequacies.

Making recommendations and approvals for solutions or improvements that can be achieved and attained through new technology or alternative uses of existing technology.

Acting as liaison between business stakeholders, such as management, customers or end users, and the software development or information technology team.

Analysing and communicating stakeholder needs by translating business requirements into software and platform requirements.

Documenting and evaluating required data and information.

Using modelling, testing and data models to improve the flow of information through an organization to enhance project success.

Preparation of professional company presentations, ensuring alignment to the various corporate identities as agreed to with the design teams.

KEY PERFORMANCE

Stakeholder Engagement: Identify and manage stakeholders up to management level, finding out their needs/issues/concerns and reacting to these by leading and coordinating the development of stakeholder engagement plans to support the communication of business information and [URL Removed] fulfilment relationships and translate discussions between business and fulfilment areas.

Extract requirements: Determine a project’s requirements by extracting them from business or government policies, as well as from current and future users, through interaction and [URL Removed] emerging issues or needs, identifying potential causes, barriers and key stakeholders as well as related issues. Analysis and Documentation of complex “as is” and “to be” processes and describe the changes required to migrate to the “to be” capability to record accurately the change required.

Anticipate requirements: Determine baseline plans that are subject to modification and anticipating requirements that will be needed in the future or that have not yet been considered is essential to successful outcomes. Elicit complex business requirements using a variety of methods such as interviews, document analysis, workshops, and workflow analysis to express the requirements in terms of target user roles and goals.

Constrain requirements: While complete and comprehensive requirements are indispensable to project success, the concentration and attention must remain on main business needs, and not users’ personal preferences.

Organize requirements: Organize requirements into related categories to manage and communicate them effectively and efficiently. Requirements are sorted into types according to their source and applicability.

Business Case: Manage the delivery of feasibility and assessment work for proposed and current projects to contribute to the development and continuous review of business cases. Influence discussion about solutions, projects and initiatives based on analysis of relevant business domains.

Translate requirements: Business analyst must be proficient and skilful at translating business requirements into technical requirements. This includes using powerful analysis and modelling tools to match strategic business objectives with practical technical solutions.

Safeguard requirements: At regular intervals in the project life cycle, the business analyst safeguards and protects the business and user’s needs by verifying functionality, accuracy and completeness of the requirements against the original initiating documents.

Simplify requirements: Business analyst accentuates simplicity and ease of use at all times, especially in implementation. Meeting business aims and objectives is the goal of every information technology project; business analysts identify and avoid unnecessary activities that do not solve the problem or help to reach the objective.

Verify requirements: Business analyst should continually verify the requirements and reject all implementations that do not lead business goals and objectives. Verifying requirements is accomplished through scrutiny, test, demonstration and inspection.

Managing requirements: Typically, a formal requirements presentation, review and approval session occurs, where project schedules, costs and duration estimates are updated, and the business objectives are revisited. Upon approval, the business analyst transitions into requirements management activities for the rest of the IT solution life cycle.

System and operations maintenance: Once all requirements have been met and the information technology solution delivered, the business analyst’s role shifts to maintenance, or preventing and correcting errors and defects; enhancements, or making changes to increase the value provided by the system; and operations and maintenance, or providing system validation procedures, maintenance reports, deactivation plans, and other documents, plans and [URL Removed] business analyst will also play a major role in analyzing the system to determine when deactivation or replacement is required.

Continuous Improvement: Review existing operations in a major area of work and implement innovation processes to generate new ideas and ensure the required continuous improvement outcomes are delivered. Identify shortcomings in processes, systems and procedures, and develop solutions to problems within an assigned unit or discipline with assistance/ guidance from senior colleagues or Manager.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Jira

MS Visio

