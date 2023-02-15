Contracts/Project Manager – New Germany Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client is seeking to employ a Project/Contract Manager to maintain and develop good relationships with existing and new clients.

The company specialises in refractory services, such as, installations, demolitions, repairs, manufacturing of precast shapes, lagging, cladding, expansion bellows and consumables. Some of the industries they service include, but are not limited to, Sugar mills, power plants, petrochemical plants etc.

The candidate must be capable of doing the following:

Proficiently read site drawings, calculate material quantities, duration of projects and staff requirements.

Compile quotations/estimations

Manage employees and sites

Be meticulous on details

Excellent time management

Maintain excellent working relationships with clients to ensure their needs are met

Provide support to existing clients and source new potential business opportunities

Stay abreast with latest market treads in order to remain competitive

Independent thinker

Able to work as a team member and communicate well with colleagues

Able to work independently and prioritize workloads and deadlines

Good knowledge of local procurement practices.

Ability to express ideas and convey information effectively, both orally and in writing.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite

Strong organization skills with ability to handle multiple concurrent contracts.

Minimum Requirements

3+ years’ experience in contract management or similar role

Previous onsite experience an advantage

Desired Skills:

Cost Management

Diary Planning

Procurement

Project Costing

Route Planning

Site Surveying

