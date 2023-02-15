Contracts/Project Manager – New Germany Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client is seeking to employ a Project/Contract Manager to maintain and develop good relationships with existing and new clients.
The company specialises in refractory services, such as, installations, demolitions, repairs, manufacturing of precast shapes, lagging, cladding, expansion bellows and consumables. Some of the industries they service include, but are not limited to, Sugar mills, power plants, petrochemical plants etc.
The candidate must be capable of doing the following:
- Proficiently read site drawings, calculate material quantities, duration of projects and staff requirements.
- Compile quotations/estimations
- Manage employees and sites
- Be meticulous on details
- Excellent time management
- Maintain excellent working relationships with clients to ensure their needs are met
- Provide support to existing clients and source new potential business opportunities
- Stay abreast with latest market treads in order to remain competitive
- Independent thinker
- Able to work as a team member and communicate well with colleagues
- Able to work independently and prioritize workloads and deadlines
- Good knowledge of local procurement practices.
- Ability to express ideas and convey information effectively, both orally and in writing.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite
- Strong organization skills with ability to handle multiple concurrent contracts.
Minimum Requirements
- 3+ years’ experience in contract management or similar role
- Previous onsite experience an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Cost Management
- Diary Planning
- Procurement
- Project Costing
- Route Planning
- Site Surveying