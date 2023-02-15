Data Architect

The role entails architecting the data platform layer, data cleansing layer, reporting and analytical layers. Work closely with Data Scientists to understand model features and link back to transactional environment to understand data quality, data relationships and data availability. Document and define frameworks with the Data Engineer to build the data platform. Together these teams will enable data driven actionable insights. The role may include international exposure with Discovery partnerships.

The successful applicant will be working within a highly specialized and growing team to enable delivery of data and advanced analytics system capability.

Responsibilities will include:

Provide Data Architecture (DA) support for the Data Engineering team

Define DA for the Data Science teams and participate in review and walk-through sessions for model fit and model producionization

Assist with the definition of custom meta data models for ELT/ETL

Direct data automation capabilities with the Data Engineer and Data Scientist

Profile new data sources in a variety of formats including Json, XML, etc

Define data quality rules with Data Scientists to clean data

Define data mapping and transformation rules between source and datawarehouse and data lake

Work closely with Data Engineer to facilitate Data Governance including access and security control

Expert documentation of DA for new data sources, metadata and productionized information flow

Technical skills core:

Programming in R, Python

Expert data modelling

Expert database knowledge in SQL

Modern datawarehouse design skills

Exceptional data modelling skills ie physical, dimensional and relational 3N forms

Experience working on large and complex datasets

DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience

Strong communicator verbally and in writing

Desired Skills:

R Programming

Python

data modeling

SQL

CI/CD

DevOps

dimentional

schema

snowflake

starflake

machine learning

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Helathcare Sector

