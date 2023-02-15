Data Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

The role entails architecting the data platform layer, data cleansing layer, reporting and analytical layers. Work closely with Data Scientists to understand model features and link back to transactional environment to understand data quality, data relationships and data availability. Document and define frameworks with the Data Engineer to build the data platform. Together these teams will enable data driven actionable insights. The role may include international exposure with Discovery partnerships.
The successful applicant will be working within a highly specialized and growing team to enable delivery of data and advanced analytics system capability.
Responsibilities will include:
- Provide Data Architecture (DA) support for the Data Engineering team
- Define DA for the Data Science teams and participate in review and walk-through sessions for model fit and model producionization
- Assist with the definition of custom meta data models for ELT/ETL
- Direct data automation capabilities with the Data Engineer and Data Scientist
- Profile new data sources in a variety of formats including Json, XML, etc
- Define data quality rules with Data Scientists to clean data
- Define data mapping and transformation rules between source and datawarehouse and data lake
- Work closely with Data Engineer to facilitate Data Governance including access and security control
- Expert documentation of DA for new data sources, metadata and productionized information flow
Technical skills core:
- Programming in R, Python
- Expert data modelling
- Expert database knowledge in SQL
- Modern datawarehouse design skills
- Exceptional data modelling skills ie physical, dimensional and relational 3N forms
- Experience working on large and complex datasets
- DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience
- Strong communicator verbally and in writing
Desired Skills:
- R Programming
- Python
- data modeling
- SQL
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- dimentional
- schema
- snowflake
- starflake
- machine learning
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Helathcare Sector