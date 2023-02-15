Data Warehouse Developer

A Market Research company seeks to engage the services of a Data Warehouse Developer to assist in the design and development of the company’s data warehousing platforms.

The successful candidate will develop the integration between required systems using data warehousing techniques, and provide technical and business support, ensuring the integrity of the data in the data warehouse. The role is highly collaborative and interacts with data processing, analytics and the research and development teams so as to ensure that the business’s data warehouse is able to support all of the business requirements across business units. In this collaboration, the successful candidate will also design the business’s data architecture, allowing data services to evolve with the business.

Responsibilities

– Contribute to the overall design, build and implementation of the Mapping, Extract Transform and Load (ETL) programming from the source systems to the data warehouse.

Ownership of the data warehouse database to make structural, as well as functional changes to the model.

Daily maintenance, monitoring, performance analysis, troubleshooting, problem resolution, and management of all the resources required for the ETL system.

Define and promote the data warehouse design principles and best practices with regard to architecture and techniques.

Ensure that the data being brought into the data warehouse is managed, secure, accurate, clean, easily available, and complete.

Conduct research and promote new techniques and data warehousing tools that shape the future of data warehousing in the business.

Keep up with industry best practice and trends, incorporating the most suitable practices to improve the business’s data warehousing activities.

Requirements

– Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or any other related field

– Minimum of 3 years working in a data warehousing or related role and technologie

– Must be skilled in PostgreSQL, SQL and MySQL database design and development

– Certifications in MCSA or MCSE will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

integration of systems

