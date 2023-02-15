DataOps Database Administrator at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a retail giant, is looking for a DataOps Database Administrator to join their team in Cape Town!

You will be working with the following technologies:

Oracle Enterprise Manager

Oracle, SQL Server & MySQL Databases

Linux

Oracle Data Guard

Oracle RMAN

Performance Tuning

GCP CloudSQL experience beneficial

Responsibilities

He/She will be responsible for supporting, coordinating and maintaining the various database applications by installing, configuring, troubleshooting and repairing the databases of our various clients in the group.

Documentation of processes

Database installs and DR environment configuration

Database patching and upgrades as well as backups and restores

Implementation of database monitoring utilities

Database performance investigations

Structural changes and deployment of database objects

User requests

Standby

POC new technologies or processes for clients

Provide consultancy, education and guidance in the use and exploitation of DBMS and database environments and infrastructure.

Recommend technical solutions to our clients.

Assist in the logical design and implement the physical definition of databases in conjunction with application systems analysts.

Enhance and maintain databases to accommodate new business functions and improve existing business functions.

Assist application developers with problem analysis and resolution of development and production failures.

Provide and maintain technically stable and performing production environments.

Research and evaluate alternative solutions and recommend the most efficient and cost effective database solution for the application design.

Monitors and analyzes ongoing database status, utilization and capacity.

Implements and supports database security regulations, policies, and guidelines.

Work closely with technical and client management to plan and implement database tools in support of business applications development requirements and processes.

Support user and developer access, upgrade planning, implementation and resolution of database Capacity Plans

Meet contracted SLA’s

Disaster recovery (backup and restore)

Procedures and checks

Key Competencies and Qualifications

Matric

Tertiary qualification in IT

Take responsibility for team failures

Strives for continuous improvement

Works smart

Needs to embrace change rather than fear it

Sound working knowledge of Oracle.

OCA and OCP certifications

Analytical and technically minded.

Organizational, interpersonal and verbal/written capabilities.

Abilities to share knowledge effectively.

4-5 Years’ experience as a DBA

Desired Skills:

Data

Ops

Database

Learn more/Apply for this position