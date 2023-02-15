DataOps Database Administrator at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a retail giant, is looking for a DataOps Database Administrator to join their team in Cape Town!

You will be working with the following technologies:

  • Oracle Enterprise Manager
  • Oracle, SQL Server & MySQL Databases
  • Linux
  • Oracle Data Guard
  • Oracle RMAN
  • Performance Tuning
  • GCP CloudSQL experience beneficial

Responsibilities

He/She will be responsible for supporting, coordinating and maintaining the various database applications by installing, configuring, troubleshooting and repairing the databases of our various clients in the group.

  • Documentation of processes
  • Database installs and DR environment configuration
  • Database patching and upgrades as well as backups and restores
  • Implementation of database monitoring utilities
  • Database performance investigations
  • Structural changes and deployment of database objects
  • User requests
  • Standby
  • POC new technologies or processes for clients
  • Provide consultancy, education and guidance in the use and exploitation of DBMS and database environments and infrastructure.
  • Recommend technical solutions to our clients.
  • Assist in the logical design and implement the physical definition of databases in conjunction with application systems analysts.
  • Enhance and maintain databases to accommodate new business functions and improve existing business functions.
  • Assist application developers with problem analysis and resolution of development and production failures.
  • Provide and maintain technically stable and performing production environments.
  • Research and evaluate alternative solutions and recommend the most efficient and cost effective database solution for the application design.
  • Monitors and analyzes ongoing database status, utilization and capacity.
  • Implements and supports database security regulations, policies, and guidelines.
  • Work closely with technical and client management to plan and implement database tools in support of business applications development requirements and processes.
  • Support user and developer access, upgrade planning, implementation and resolution of database Capacity Plans
  • Meet contracted SLA’s
  • Disaster recovery (backup and restore)
  • Procedures and checks

Key Competencies and Qualifications

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification in IT
  • Take responsibility for team failures
  • Strives for continuous improvement
  • Works smart
  • Needs to embrace change rather than fear it
  • Sound working knowledge of Oracle.
  • OCA and OCP certifications
  • Analytical and technically minded.
  • Organizational, interpersonal and verbal/written capabilities.
  • Abilities to share knowledge effectively.
  • 4-5 Years’ experience as a DBA

