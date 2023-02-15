DataOps Database Administrator at Ntice Search

Our client, a retail giant, is looking for a DataOps Database Administrator to join their team in Cape Town!
You will be working with the following technologies:
- Oracle Enterprise Manager
- Oracle, SQL Server & MySQL Databases
- Linux
- Oracle Data Guard
- Oracle RMAN
- Performance Tuning
- GCP CloudSQL experience beneficial
Responsibilities
He/She will be responsible for supporting, coordinating and maintaining the various database applications by installing, configuring, troubleshooting and repairing the databases of our various clients in the group.
- Documentation of processes
- Database installs and DR environment configuration
- Database patching and upgrades as well as backups and restores
- Implementation of database monitoring utilities
- Database performance investigations
- Structural changes and deployment of database objects
- User requests
- Standby
- POC new technologies or processes for clients
- Provide consultancy, education and guidance in the use and exploitation of DBMS and database environments and infrastructure.
- Recommend technical solutions to our clients.
- Assist in the logical design and implement the physical definition of databases in conjunction with application systems analysts.
- Enhance and maintain databases to accommodate new business functions and improve existing business functions.
- Assist application developers with problem analysis and resolution of development and production failures.
- Provide and maintain technically stable and performing production environments.
- Research and evaluate alternative solutions and recommend the most efficient and cost effective database solution for the application design.
- Monitors and analyzes ongoing database status, utilization and capacity.
- Implements and supports database security regulations, policies, and guidelines.
- Work closely with technical and client management to plan and implement database tools in support of business applications development requirements and processes.
- Support user and developer access, upgrade planning, implementation and resolution of database Capacity Plans
- Meet contracted SLA’s
- Disaster recovery (backup and restore)
- Procedures and checks
Key Competencies and Qualifications
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in IT
- Take responsibility for team failures
- Strives for continuous improvement
- Works smart
- Needs to embrace change rather than fear it
- Sound working knowledge of Oracle.
- OCA and OCP certifications
- Analytical and technically minded.
- Organizational, interpersonal and verbal/written capabilities.
- Abilities to share knowledge effectively.
- 4-5 Years’ experience as a DBA
Desired Skills:
- Data
- Ops
- Database