Front-End Software Developer at Ntice Search

Our client, The Virtual Agent, an innovative and rapidly expanding PropTech business that is leading the property industry into the digital age having built a complete Data and CRM solution for the Real Estate Market in South Africa, is looking for a Front-end Software Developer to join their team based in Umhlanga, Durban
What sets The Virtual Agent apart? Our people matter! We have values, and we live by them. If you love a flexible, hybrid work environment where you are SEEN and HEARD, have the opportunity to use your talents to make a difference, have the pleasure of working with a bunch of dynamic dreamers, doers, disrupters and drivers who are results driven and self-starters… then we would love to hear from you
The Front-end Software Developer will be responsible for design, building code and implementation as specified within the project plan and accordance with defined business needs
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Technical analysis & design
- Ability to understand and interpret requirements and technical specifications
- Ability to produce technical specifications of small-medium complexity programs
- Ability to produce database designs
- Ability to provide technical estimates to work
- Create and amend programs in accordance with the design, agreed development standards and tools to achieve a well-engineered solution
- Maintain documentation and project files with respect to progress, problems, needed changes, etc., and provide regular reports on such to the Team / Project leader and/or Systems
- Review technical deliverables and manage quality in order to ensure that what has been built meets user expectation
- Provide daily technical, functional and operation support for the existing software applications
- Construct, interpret and execute system and program test plans to verify correct operation of completed systems
- Plan, design and conduct test of program; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error free result
Minimum Requirements:
Education and Experience:
- BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)/ BCom (Information Systems)/A National Diploma in IT/and or equivalent qualification
- Microsoft Certified Systems Developer (MCSD) would be an advantage
- Strong UI and UX design flair
- A minimum of 3-5 years IT experience
- Track record of 3-5 years’ experience in the following – C#, ASP.NET (MVC), Microsoft SQL Server,
- Require 3 + years’ experience in CSS, HTML, Javascript, React,
- 3+ years web based development (client side)
- 3+ years web based development (server side)
- Experience in Angular (angular 8+), AngularJS,
- Xamarin, SQLite, Windows Store App & Android / IOS development would be highly advantageous
- Experience in .Net core would be advantageous
- Experience with AdobeXD/Figma/Inkscape/Photoshop or similar would be advantageous
What’s In It for You:
- A competitive basic salary and performance incentive
- Key Insurance Cover – Death, disability and funeral benefits
- Learning and development opportunities
- Flexible, hybrid work environment
- Opportunity to develop your career with a growing company
- Thrive within an amazing company culture
Desired Skills:
- Database Design
- BSc Computer Science
- BCom Information Systems