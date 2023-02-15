Intermediate Application /Java Developers (Full stack)

Java Developer

Be in demand with this leading product range

Join the company that’s always dynamic, never static, delivering on a unique value-proposition. Time to find that stable career opportunity!!!

Requirements

Btech or equivalent

2 years min Java experience

JavaScript

MSSQL

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Java Development

Information Technology

MSSQL

Learn more/Apply for this position