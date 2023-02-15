One of the leading software consulting houses are on the hunt for an Intermediate Java Developer to join their dynamic team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- 3+ years of Java working experience.
- In-depth working knowledge of the Java programming language’s features.
- Solid understanding of Object-oriented programming fundamentals.
- Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
- A high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
- Detailed implementation experience in several of these frameworks.
- The ability to analyze and solve complex problems in familiar and unfamiliar technology spaces
- Ability and experience with establishing Integration Patterns.
Desired Skills:
- Core Java
- Java Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years