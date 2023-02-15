One of the leading software consulting houses are on the hunt for an Intermediate .Net Developer to join their dynamic team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- 3+ years of .Net working experience.
- In-depth working knowledge of the .Net programming language’s features.
- Solid understanding of Object-oriented programming fundamentals.
- Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
- A high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the .Net technology stack
- Detailed implementation experience in several of these frameworks.
- The ability to analyze and solve complex problems in familiar and unfamiliar technology spaces
- Ability and experience with establishing Integration Patterns.
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- .Net Development
- .Net Core