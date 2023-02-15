Intermediate .Net Developer – Western Cape Century City

One of the leading software consulting houses are on the hunt for an Intermediate .Net Developer to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

3+ years of .Net working experience.

In-depth working knowledge of the .Net programming language’s features.

Solid understanding of Object-oriented programming fundamentals.

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

A high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the .Net technology stack

Detailed implementation experience in several of these frameworks.

The ability to analyze and solve complex problems in familiar and unfamiliar technology spaces

Ability and experience with establishing Integration Patterns.

Desired Skills:

.Net Development

.Net Core

