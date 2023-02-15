IT Project Manager

Key purpose:

As a Project Manager, you will be responsible for leading projects and ensuring they are completed on time. You’ll manage the IT department to ensure that all projects are managed efficiently and effectively,

taking into account any project management software or other tools available. Your responsibilities will include: Leading team members through each stage of a project, from initial design to implementation.

Managing relationships with suppliers in order to coordinate deliveries for future projects. You may have responsibility for multiple aspects of one specific project or work across multiple separate [Email Address Removed] either case, your key role.

Duties and responsibilities:

Resolves technical problems with the customers, and communicates the resolution to the customer

To Evaluate, Scope and implement programs/ projects to agreed time, within cost and quality parameters, but not limited to this.

To act as an advisor to both Business and Technical departments, providing support and ensuring all Stakeholders are kept always updated accordingly.

The Candidate must be articulate.

Identify project inter dependencies and determine the optimal approach to deliver on the project

Track project deliverables using appropriate tools

Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders

Develop full scale project plans

Provide direction and support to project team

Project evaluations and assessment of outcomes

Manage projects team to deliver on the project objectives

Ensure that business cases, functional specifications and relevant test cases are prepared and signed off by key stakeholders (where applicable)

Facilitated projects scoping sessions to assist technical team to translating business requirements into functional end solutions (where applicable)

Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities

Track and Deliver projects within agreed objectives, standards, budget and timelines

Manage and motivate project team members to achieve set project objectives

Effectively manage stakeholders’ expectations and project plan changes and consequences

Ensured approval of all changes, costs and decisions by project sponsors, owners and senior management

Track and report on all Issues, Risks and Decision that may impact project

Please note that this is a Business Role and not a Technical Role, however Technical and functional understanding is required.

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in IT or related field required

Minimum of 6-8 years’ experience in managing multiple, large complex projects

Solid direct knowledge and experience of project management methodologies

Experience of managing activity across the hole of a project lifecycle inclusive of benefits tracking

Media/Telecoms/Finance industry project management experience preferred.

Rest of Africa hands on project experience will be advantageous.

Proven ability to effectively work across teams at all levels.

Good financial business case skills

3rd Party Vendor Management preferred.

Prince II or Similar Project Management Qualification

Desired Skills:

Resolve technical problems

Manage projects

Track and Deliver

