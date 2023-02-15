A market research company seeks to engage the services of a Junior Data Engineer Developer, primarily accountable for building systems that collect, manage, and convert raw data into usable information for analysts to interpret.
Minimum requirements:
– A Bachelors degree in IT or equivalent
– Experience in database design/development.
– Solid understanding of SQL, ETL, and data analytics
– Knowledge of statistical applications and web development advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Database Design
- SQL
- data analytics