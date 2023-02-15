Junior Data Engineer

A market research company seeks to engage the services of a Junior Data Engineer Developer, primarily accountable for building systems that collect, manage, and convert raw data into usable information for analysts to interpret.

Minimum requirements:

– A Bachelors degree in IT or equivalent

– Experience in database design/development.

– Solid understanding of SQL, ETL, and data analytics

– Knowledge of statistical applications and web development advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Database Design

SQL

data analytics

