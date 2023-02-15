Junior Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 15, 2023

A market research company seeks to engage the services of a Junior Data Engineer Developer, primarily accountable for building systems that collect, manage, and convert raw data into usable information for analysts to interpret.

Minimum requirements:
– A Bachelors degree in IT or equivalent
– Experience in database design/development.
– Solid understanding of SQL, ETL, and data analytics
– Knowledge of statistical applications and web development advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • Database Design
  • SQL
  • data analytics

